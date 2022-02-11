X

    Ayumu Hirano Wins Gold Medal for Snowboarding Halfpipe at Olympics 2022

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 11, 2022

    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    Ayumu Hirano probably deserved to win the gold medal in the men's halfpipe event at the Beijing Games on Thursday after his second run, landing the first triple cork in the history of the event, but the judges saw things differently. 

    So the Japanese star, trying to catch Australia's Scotty James, went even more massive on his final run. 

    NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics

    REDEMPTION FOR AYUMU HIRANO! <br><br>After winning silver in 2014 and 2018, Hirano wins gold with an EPIC final run! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterOlympics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/zgZRiRwOja">pic.twitter.com/zgZRiRwOja</a>

    This time, the judges left no doubt, giving him a score of 96.00 that was good enough to earn the two-time silver medalist his first gold in the event. James (92.50) took silver and Switzerland's Jan Scherrer (85.00) claimed bronze. 

    NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics

    WHAT A FINAL.<br><br>Australia's <a href="https://twitter.com/scottyjames31?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@scottyjames31</a> leads the pack going into run 3.<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> <br>💻 <a href="https://t.co/OSLTF2MtLt">https://t.co/OSLTF2MtLt</a> <a href="https://t.co/fbB24PTERF">pic.twitter.com/fbB24PTERF</a>

    One of the big stories on the night was Shaun White, in his final Games. The three-time gold medalist and defending champion in the event finished fourth with a score of 85.00, tantalizing close to earning his fourth medal in the event. 

    NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics

    85.00 FOR SHAUN WHITE ON RUN 2‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterOlympics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterOlympics</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WatchWithUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WatchWithUS</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> <br>💻 <a href="https://t.co/OSLTF2MtLt">https://t.co/OSLTF2MtLt</a> <a href="https://t.co/L5P5f20aAj">pic.twitter.com/L5P5f20aAj</a>

    NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics

    What a moment.<br><br>Shaun White's competitors line up to congratulate him on an incredible career. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterOlympics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/SJ9kdoHHhE">pic.twitter.com/SJ9kdoHHhE</a>

    Team USA @TeamUSA

    The ride of a lifetime. <br><br>Thank you, <a href="https://twitter.com/shaunwhite?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@shaunwhite</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterOlympics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lk1AG2lIt6">pic.twitter.com/Lk1AG2lIt6</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Shaun White after his last ever Olympic halfpipe run. <a href="https://t.co/iKz2HhwlN5">pic.twitter.com/iKz2HhwlN5</a>

    Taylor Gold (81.75) and Chase Josey (79.50) of the United States finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

    But Hirano was the biggest story on the night, for more than one reason. His second run was absolutely massive, and caused an uproar when it didn't place him above James. 

    Andrew G. Haubner @A_G_Haubner

    So Ayumu Hirano lays down a never before seen trick in a perfect run and somehow checks in with a second place score in men's halfpipe? <br><br>The math ain't mathing.

    Michelle Bruton @MichelleBruton

    So Ayumu clearly takes progression and difficulty, no question. How about amplitude? Well, his highest hit was 16’4”, compared to Scotty’s 15’4”. Both landed everything clean. Both had variety. Truly makes no sense.

    Mike Douglas @MikeDski

    If Scotty James holds on for the win he can save the cred of snowboarding by walking over to Ayumu Hirano and putting that gold medal around his neck. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Olympics2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Olympics2022</a>

    ryan sutton @qualityrye

    it was apparently a US judge who gave ayumu hirano an 89???? that is wild....truly one of the greatest performances by an athlete i've ever seen and it's only 2nd place???

    jeffmetcalfe @jeffmetcalfe

    "As far as I'm concerned, the judges have grenaded all their credibility" <br>NBC halfpipe analyst on Ayumu Hirano score for second run in finals

    All's well that ends well. Hirano got his gold, even if it took him one more run than expected. 

    He wasn't the only Hirano to make Olympic history—Kaishu Hirano set a world record with some absolutely massive air:

    NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics

    Kaishu Hirano just set a WORLD RECORD! <br><br>He went 24'4" above the lip of the halfpipe! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterOlympics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/Btlx6pBayz">pic.twitter.com/Btlx6pBayz</a>

    Quite the night for the family. 

