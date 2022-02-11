Ayumu Hirano Wins Gold Medal for Snowboarding Halfpipe at Olympics 2022

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Ayumu Hirano probably deserved to win the gold medal in the men's halfpipe event at the Beijing Games on Thursday after his second run, landing the first triple cork in the history of the event, but the judges saw things differently.

So the Japanese star, trying to catch Australia's Scotty James, went even more massive on his final run.

This time, the judges left no doubt, giving him a score of 96.00 that was good enough to earn the two-time silver medalist his first gold in the event. James (92.50) took silver and Switzerland's Jan Scherrer (85.00) claimed bronze.

One of the big stories on the night was Shaun White, in his final Games. The three-time gold medalist and defending champion in the event finished fourth with a score of 85.00, tantalizing close to earning his fourth medal in the event.

Taylor Gold (81.75) and Chase Josey (79.50) of the United States finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

But Hirano was the biggest story on the night, for more than one reason. His second run was absolutely massive, and caused an uproar when it didn't place him above James.

All's well that ends well. Hirano got his gold, even if it took him one more run than expected.

He wasn't the only Hirano to make Olympic history—Kaishu Hirano set a world record with some absolutely massive air:

Quite the night for the family.