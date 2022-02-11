NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Raptors Talked Talen Horton-Tucker 3-Team Deal

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

While the biggest headline of the NBA's trade deadline Thursday was the move that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers' decision to stand pat was also quite noteworthy.

After, the team that entered the season with seemingly realistic title expectations is an ugly 26-30 overall and 2-6 in the last eight.

Los Angeles apparently explored potential deals, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported a three-team deal featuring the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors that would have involved moving Talen Horton-Tucker "fell apart because of draft picks that would have needed to be included."

McMenamin also noted there were discussions about a possible Russell Westbrook-John Wall swap with the Houston Rockets that ultimately ended without a trade.

Horton-Tucker is a solid asset at 21 years old, and he is under contract next season with a player option for 2023-24. That means he is someone who could be a building block into the future for the Lakers.

He is averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game but is shooting just 26.9 percent from deep.

Poor outside shooting is also a problem for Westbrook, who is hitting 29.8 percent of his three-point attempts. The future Hall of Famer who has a league MVP, two scoring titles and nine All-Star nods on his resume has been something of an awkward fit with the Lakers and was even benched in crunch time for multiple games.

"Frustration is mounting within the Lakers' locker room," McMenamin wrote. "Tuesday's loss to the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks caused sources within the team to admit to ESPN that the roster is not working and changes were seen as essential to get the team back on course."

Alas, there were no trades for the team that is sitting in the No. 9 spot of the Western Conference standings and just four games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers in the race to even make the play-in tournament.

That means Horton-Tucker will remain as a role player as the Purple and Gold look to turn things around for the stretch run.