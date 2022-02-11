NFL Honors 2022: Award Winners, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Aaron Rodgers is the 2021 NFL MVP, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has a new class of players and Keegan-Michael Key knows how to make the biggest football stars in the world laugh.

Those were the major takeaways from the NFL Honors 2022 award show that Key hosted from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Before the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play for the sport's biggest prize on Sunday, some of the league's best individual players were recognized for their achievements.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell even sang during the opening montage, and the Manning brothers cut in to evaluate Key's jokes with an awards-show version of a ManningCast.

Still, the awards and the just-announced Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 made the headlines over Goodell's pipes.

Here is a look at who won each of them.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Award Winners

Most Valuable Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Offensive Player of the Year: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Comeback Player of the Year: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans

Moment of the Year: Justin Tucker's 66-yard field goal to defeat Detroit Lions

Walter Payton Man of the Year: Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

The biggest award every year when it comes to the NFL Honors is the league MVP, and this season's race essentially came down to Rodgers against Tom Brady.

While Brady has seven rings to Rodgers' one and retired this offseason as the unquestioned greatest of all time, the Green Bay Packers' signal-caller has bragging rights when it comes to MVPs.

Rodgers took home the fourth one of his career, putting him one ahead of Brady.

The argument could be made that Brady—who led the league with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes—deserved the award, but Rodgers had just four interceptions to Brady's 12 and led the Packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 13-3 record in games he started.

Alas, both quarterbacks fell short in the NFC playoffs, and Matthew Stafford's Rams will represent the conference against the Bengals and their multiple award winners.

While Ja'Marr Chase took home Offensive Rookie of the Year, teammate Joe Burrow won Comeback Player of the Year and Cooper Kupp captured the Offensive Player of the Year, the defensive players had their moments in the spotlight as well.

There was an emotional moment when J.J. Watt presented his brother T.J. with the Defensive Player of the Year. Micah Parsons also took away some of the drama from the evening by winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year in unanimous fashion.

Outside of the MVP, it all built toward the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, and Andrew Whitworth took home the award for far more than his ability to block for the Rams.

He launched his "Big Whit Homes for LA Families" program in 2021, which sees him donate $20,000 following each home game to help provide affordable housing and home repairs in Louisiana and Los Angeles.

Voting Results

Here is a look at the voting results for the awards:

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

LeRoy Butler

Bryant Young

Sam Mills

Cliff Branch

Richard Seymour

Art McNally

Tony Boselli

Dick Vermeil

While much of Thursday's broadcast focused on the best moments and players of the 2021 season, the eight new Hall of Famers were immortalized in football history.

They will eventually be joined in Canton, Ohio, by some of the players who were recognized in this year's award's show, including the MVP in Rodgers.

LeRoy Butler, Bryant Young, Sam Mills, Cliff Branch, Richard Seymour, Art McNally, Tony Boselli and Dick Vermeil will take center stage at this year's induction ceremony.