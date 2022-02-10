Former NFL DL Justin Bannan Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison in 2019 Shooting Case

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive tackle Justin Bannan has been sentenced to 16 years in a Colorado state prison after shooting a woman in the doorway of an acupuncturist's treatment room.

Per Tom Schad of USA Today, Bannan was found guilty of attempted murder, first-degree assault and other charges for the October 16, 2019 shooting at Boulder's Black Lab Sports, a sports technology incubator and venture capital firm that Bannan co-founded.

Bannan shot acupuncturist Ashley Marie in the shoulder as she opened the door to the room, shattering her humerus bone. He told police on the scene that the Russian mafia was following him.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, with the defense referencing the effects head injuries had on him during and after his NFL career.

The prosecution said that Bannan was voluntarily intoxicated and had a $20 bill with traces of cocaine. Prosecutors also said he had a positive result for cocaine in April 2020 at a pre-trial drug test.

A jury convicted Bannan in September.

Bannan, who played college football at Colorado, was in the NFL from 2002-2013 with the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos (two stints), St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions.