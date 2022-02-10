Kenny Omega Will Return to AEW from Injury in 2022, Says Tony Khan

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan said Wednesday that former AEW world champion Kenny Omega will be back in the fold sometime in 2022.

In an interview with PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, Khan discussed Omega's health and when fans can expect to see him again:

"We miss Kenny Omega greatly. He's one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and was a dominant champion in AEW for almost a year. And I personally miss Kenny Omega being around very much. He's healing from a bunch of injuries, significant injuries. And he wrestled through all of that and had some of the best matches in the history of the company while he was really beat up.

"He really cares a lot about wrestling, and he worked his ass off to fill up and make his matches great even when he was in a ton of pain and could barely get through it. Now it's time for him to rehabilitate and heal, and he’s going to come back stronger, and come back, I hope, as good or even better than ever. I really believe the stuff he did while he was physically limited was so impressive. I think he was absolutely the wrestler of the year for 2021. And I'm very excited for Kenny Omega's return in 2022. It'll be a long time coming and we'd be excited to have him back."

In November, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega had been dealing with knee, shoulder and abdominal injuries, as well as a hernia. As a result, Meltzer noted Omega would "most likely" undergo multiple surgeries.

Khan said Wednesday that Omega was already banged up when AEW started running shows in 2019, and he marveled at the fact that Omega was able to have so many grueling matches while ailing.

The 38-year-old Omega has not wrestled a match since Nov. 13 when he dropped the AEW world title to "Hangman" Adam Page at Full Gear, ending a 346-day title reign.

Omega was a heel aligned with fellow Elite members The Young Bucks before taking his hiatus, but The Young Bucks refrained from helping him during the match against Page.

Adam Cole arrived in AEW shortly before Omega took time off, and he immediately joined The Elite. Now, it feels as though Cole is the leader of the group.

AEW has also signed Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish during Omega's absence. O'Reilly and Fish were members of Undisputed Era along with Cole in WWE NXT, and they have worked with him since joining AEW.

Things seem to be setting up for Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Cole, O'Reilly and Fish in the future, and if that is the case, AEW will have something huge in place for when Omega does return.

