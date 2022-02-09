NFL Draft 2022 Rumors: Panthers Have Taken 'Strong Shine' to Kenny Pickett

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Carolina Panthers reportedly have eyes on selecting their quarterback of the future in this year's NFL draft.

Cody Benjamin of CBSSports.com reported Wednesday that he was hearing from sources that the Panthers were enamored with Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, and they could choose him with the No. 6 pick.

"Word is, the Panthers are taking a strong shine to Pickett, which makes sense on multiple levels," Benjamin wrote.

Looking ahead to draft day, it appears this will be a year in which there is not a massive rush on quarterbacks at the top of the board.

Defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux are two of the top prospects in the 2022 class and are in contention to be the first name called on April 28.

