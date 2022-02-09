Jets WR Braxton Berrios Talks Zach Wilson, All-Pro Honors, More in B/R AMA

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On the heels of his career year in the NFL, New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios stopped by Wednesday for an AMA session with Bleacher Report.

Berrios caught 46 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns, and his league-high 30.4 yards per kick return were good enough to earn him All-Pro honors.

Among other topics, the 26-year-old talked about making the All-Pro team and his first season alongside Jets rookie Zach Wilson.

The following is the transcript from the AMA session.

@Rhettro How did it feel to receive first-team All-Pro honors this year?

I knew I was in the running for it towards the end of the year, but honestly it’s a dream come true on a personal level. It’s the highest honor I could get as a kick returner.

@TheSpidaMan What’s your favorite thing about playing with Zach Wilson and what do you guys think you can accomplish next year?

He’s an absolute competitor. I love playing with people who are competitors. He’s a do whatever it takes guy and I love that about him.

@Jth44 What was your ‘Welcome to the NFL’ moment?

I’m not gonna lie, it was pretty cool when I got drafted to New England. Walking into that locker room, Tom Brady turns around and says, “Hi, I’m Tom.” and just him introducing himself was an amazing moment.

@NFlugger Why No. 10?

I’ve always liked the number. It’s a special number in soccer. My dad grew up playing soccer, so that’s a part of it. And when you write my last name, a 1 and a 0 fit into there (letter i and o).

@Maloas23 Do you have any football superstitions or pregame rituals?

I follow a general outline but I try not to be too superstitious. I don’t have like an exact set of things that I do.

@Not_MasonRudolph Do you enjoy kick returning or pass-catching more?

That’s tough. They’re two very different things. I don’t think I have a preference - I love them both.

@Drewski19 If you went on a 12 hour road trip, which 3 Jets teammates are you taking with you?

Michael Carter – he’s the class clown, he’ll make the drive feel very short.

Mike White – I just feel like he’s a good road trip partner. Can talk about or debate anything.

Zach Wilson – he’s the same way as Mike and will get along with the rest of the car and it would be a smooth 12 hours.

@GoMiamiMarlines Since you went to The U, what’s it like playing at Hard Rock as a road team now?

It’s very cool and familiar, but also weird. The visitor locker room is the same locker room that I was using at The U, so that’s cool.

@AlecAnselmo What’s your advice to ‘short’ football players? Especially those in high school

Nothing beats hard work – that’s first and foremost. There’s no secret sauce or one thing you can do. Just be a good football player and work hard at being a good football player. Hard work takes care of a lot.

@Standaman In high school, you did it all - passing, running, catching? Do you have a favorite position if you had the choice or is it WR?

I loved defense growing up. I played both ways all through high school. I loved safety and the mentality that comes with defense. I don’t really have a favorite position. In another life, I’m probably still a defender somewhere.

Rapid Fire:

@OfficiallyDK Subway or Jimmy Johns?

Jimmy Johns

@MrBoban_ Favorite athlete from another sport?

Not off the top of my head.

@GoldBrick7460 Best part of being in NY?

I love the city. The energy there is really cool. New York City is one of the greatest cities in the world.

@Chris_RingHeanu Name your top 5 WRs in the NFL

Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp are interchangeable at 1 and 2. It’s tough from there. You have guys like Chase and Jefferson who are young and taking the league by storm – OBJ who still has it.

@Not_theislandboy Who wins the SB?

I think it’s gonna be a close game. I think the Rams pull it out. I think it’s gonna be under 5 points difference in the game and both teams are in the 20s.