Russell Westbrook: 'I've Earned a Right' to Play End of Games After Loss to Bucks

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook said he's "earned a right" to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in crunch time.

Westbrook was subbed out of Tuesday night's 131-116 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks with just over two minutes left in the third quarter and never returned. It's become common for Lakers head coach Frank Vogel to leave him on the bench in key moments.

"I shouldn't have to hit any benchmark, to be honest," Westbrook told reporters. "I've put a lot of work and I've got a lot of respect in this game. I don't got to hit a benchmark, or I shouldn't have to. I've earned a right to be in closing lineups."

The nine-time All-Star certainly owns a strong resume, highlighted by the 2016-17 NBA MVP Award and the most triple-doubles in league history, but his arrival to L.A. in a blockbuster offseason trade hasn't produced the desired results.

Westbrook has averaged 18.3 points, his lowest total since 2009-10 with the Oklahoma City Thunder, while shooting 43.5 percent from the field, including 29.8 percent on threes. He's also tallying 4.1 turnovers and 3.0 fouls per contest.

The 33-year-old UCLA product made just three of his 11 shots from the field and turned the ball over four times in 26 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Bucks before getting benched.

James delivered a blunt assessment of where the Lakers (26-29) stand after falling short against the reigning NBA champions, a potential signal to the front office that changes are necessary ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

"It tells me we ain't on their level," James said. "I mean, I could have told you that before the game."

All the comments came after an interaction between Los Angeles' trio of superstars late in the game where it appeared Westbrook was trying unsuccessfully to lighten the mood:

"I told them I wished I could help them," Westbrook said about that interaction. "But I wasn't in the game to help them out... But that's not my call."

Whether it's possible for the Lakers to make a season-altering trade over the next few days is unclear, but finding a taker for Westbrook would likely be difficult given his $47.1 million player option for next season as part of his five-year, $206.8 million contract.

Neither James nor Davis will be on the move, so that leaves a limited number of assets that could potentially bring in a marquee addition. L.A. may have to wait to see whether any impact players land in free agency via buyouts after the deadline for possible upgrades.