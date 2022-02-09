Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard on CJ McCollum Trade: 'We Knew This Day Would Come'

AP Photo/Steve Dykes

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard sent a message on Instagram to now ex-teammate CJ McCollum after his starting backcourt partner of six-plus years was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

"Grateful for our brotherhood and friendship above all bra...we knew this day would come but it doesn’t make it any easier. Hurt my heart to know shit won’t be the same but the love gone always remain C! You know what time it is with me always. All the best going forward my brother 🙏🏽💯"

McCollum served as the centerpiece of an eight-player, three-pick deal that officially ended his nine-season tenure in Portland on Tuesday. That move ended a litany of trade rumors involving the ex-Lehigh star heading elsewhere.

It also marked the end of a great era in Portland.

The Blazers selected Lillard with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. One year later, Portland added McCollum with the No. 10 selection.

McCollum joined Lillard to form the starting backcourt in 2015-16. They proceeded to lead Portland to the playoffs each of the next six years.

The Blazers' apex under the duo occurred in 2019, when they went to the Western Conference Finals after an epic seven-game series win over the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

However, Portland's peak happened to match that of the Golden State Warriors, who won five straight Western Conference titles (and three NBA Finals). The Dubs eliminated the Blazers on three occasions, including the 2019 Western Conference Finals.

Still, the Blazers' backcourt can't be considered anything but a success as they managed to navigate a very difficult Western Conference year after year.

The bottom fell out on the 21-33 Blazers this season, as a litany of injuries have jeopardized the team's chances of returning to the playoffs.

Now the Blazers have chosen a different approach in tearing the roster down and rebuilding around Lillard as he finishes his first decade in Portland. The Blazers previously dealt Robert Covington and Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ultimately, McCollum was a great success in Portland, notably averaging 21.7 points ever since he became a starter in 2015.

Now he'll be moving onto New Orleans, where he'll join a scrappy team that currently occupies the final play-in tournament spot despite playing with superstar Zion Williamson all season because of a right foot injury.