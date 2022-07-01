Cavaliers Rumors: Ricky Rubio Agrees to 3-Year, $18.4M Contract in NBA Free Agency

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Point guard Ricky Rubio has agreed to a three-year deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Kelsey Russo of The Athletic.

The deal is worth $18.4 million, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported a deal was close.

Rubio split the 2021-22 season between the Cavs and the Indiana Pacers. Indiana acquired the veteran floor general on Feb. 6 as part of the trade that sent Caris LeVert to Cleveland. Rubio, who was on the final year of his contract, was unable to suit up for the Pacers during the season after suffering a torn ACL in December.

In limited action, Rubio proved that he can still be a reliable point guard. He tied a career-high with an average of 13.1 points while also adding 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals over 34 games with eight starts for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers had a solid season with a 44-38 record, but they failed to make the playoffs after suffering two losses in the play-in tournament. Cleveland is led by All-Star point guard Darius Garland, who averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists last season.

By adding Rubio back to the fold, Cleveland is getting a veteran presence in its backcourt who will provide some depth behind Garland. Once Rubio is fully healthy, he will surely benefit the Cavs during their push for playoff contention.