Todd McShay 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Hutchinson, Neal Top Rankings After Senior Bowl

There is a major shakeup in Todd McShay's latest big board.

Just not at the top.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson remains the top player on the ESPN draft expert's latest rankings, with Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal coming in as the new No. 2. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton comes in at No. 3, and North Carolina State guard/tackle Ikem Ekwonu and Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner round out the top five.

Ekwonu is among the biggest risers in the rankings, moving up 17 spots from No. 21. McShay highlights the 6'4", 320-pound lineman's brilliance in run blocking and suggests his "mauler" style may be better suited for a guard spot than at tackle in the NFL.

Gardner likewise continued his ascent up the rankings and has potentially locked himself in as the top cornerback in the draft. He's coming off a stellar season that saw him allow zero touchdowns in coverage and pick off three passes for the Bearcats.

LSU's Derek Stingley Jr., who dropped from No. 4 to No. 8 in the latest rankings, is the other option for first cornerback off the board. Washington's Trent McDuffie has also opened eyes in recent weeks, making his debut at No. 12 after being off the board in McShay's previous rankings.

The quarterback position remains completely up in the air, with Liberty's Malik Willis (No. 17), Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett (No. 19) and Ole Miss' Matt Corral (No. 27) all in contention to be the first drafted in April. Willis and Corral swapped places between the two McShay rankings; Willis was previously No. 27 and Corral No. 17. Pickett, meanwhile, moved back three spots to No. 19 to leave Willis as the top quarterback on the board.

Willis has been a riser thanks in large part to his prodigious skill set, which has drawn comparisons to Josh Allen.