Trinity Rodman Added to USWNT Roster for 2022 SheBelieves Cup

Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Washington Spirit star forward Trinity Rodman has been added to the USWNT roster ahead of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup.

She'll be replacing San Diego Wave FC defender Abby Dahlkemper, who had to withdraw because of a back injury.

It's the first tournament roster Rodman has made for the USWNT, and it will give her the chance to make her first national team appearance. Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury is the only other uncapped player on a roster that includes household names like Mallory Pugh, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Kelley O'Hara and Becky Sauerbrunn, among others.

Rodman was initially slated to join the team ahead of the tournament as a training player only, but Dahlkemper's injury bumped her up to the active roster. The plan seems to be to ease her into USWNT duties slowly:

The United States will play three games in the tournament, facing the Czech Republic on Feb. 17 (11 p.m. ET on ESPN), New Zealand on Feb. 20 (3 p.m. ET on ABC) and Iceland on Feb. 23 (9 p.m. ET on ESPN).

Rodman, 19, is one of the most exciting young stars in the sport. She was the NWSL's 2021 Rookie of the Year and is the defending Chipotle U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year award winner.

"To see my name alongside the list of amazing players who have won this award in the past is unbelievable," she said in December after winning the latter award. "It’s an honor to receive this award from U.S. Soccer and our amazing fanbase. This year was a journey for me both mentally and physically as I settled into my new life as a professional."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rodman scored six goals and added six assists for the Spirit this past season across 25 appearances, helping the club win the NWSL title. She was rewarded for her efforts with a four-year. $1.1 million deal with the Spirit, the league's biggest-ever contract, on Feb. 2.