NFL's Anthony Harris Takes Audrey Soape to Daddy-Daughter Dance After Father's Death

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris escorted Audrey Soape to a father-daughter dance in Texas, honoring a request from Soape's mother.

NBC10 Philadelphia's Aaron Baskerville reported Holly Soape, a native of Minnesota, began following Harris when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings. The Soape family built a friendship with the veteran defensive back through social media.

That led Holly to ask Harris to attend the dance with Audrey since Audrey's father and grandfather had both died.

"He was so kind and so sweet and just made the entire night absolutely magical for her," Holly told Baskerville.

Harris said he was "just trying to be a human ... just show some sympathy for that family and try to show some support there."

The 30-year-old spent six seasons with the Vikings before signing with the Eagles in 2021. He made 14 appearances for Philadelphia and finished with 72 tackles and two interceptions.