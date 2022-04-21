Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren Declares for 2022 NBA Draft; Potential No. 1 Overall Pick

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Potential No. 1 overall pick Chet Holmgren has declared for the 2022 NBA draft.

"After a season where we accomplished a lot of great things as both a team and an individual, I feel like I'm in a position to be able to chase my lifelong dream to play in the NBA," Holmgren told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Gonzaga star entered college as the No. 1 player in the 2021 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and he did not disappoint upon arrival.

Holmgren averaged 14.1 points per game as a freshman, shooting an incredible 60.7 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three-point range. He showcased an impressive skill set that featured the ability to hit an outside shot, finish in the post or create his own look from anywhere on the court.

The NBA wants big men who can shoot threes, but few players this size have as versatile a repertoire as Holmgren.

On the defensive end, the 7'0" center was arguably more impressive with averages of 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. In the first round of the NCAA tournament, Holmgren had 19 points, 17 rebounds, seven blocks and two steals in an all-around dominant game.

His athleticism and natural timing make him an elite rim-protector who can impact nearly every possession.

NBA scouts may have some concern about his strength, especially after much of his success came against lesser competition in the West Coast Conference. Gonzaga struggled against more athletic teams in the postseason and eventually lost in the Sweet 16 to Arkansas.

This class is also loaded at the top with high-upside talents Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith challenging to be the first overall pick.

Holmgren is still primed for success as he prepares himself for the next stage of his career.