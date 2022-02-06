Report: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Still Planned After Goldberg, Lesnar Matches

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Roman Reigns in the midst of battling legends with Goldberg coming up at Elimination Chamber and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

As far as arguably his top contemporary on the SmackDown brand, Drew McIntyre, it appears we're going to have to wait for a feud between the two.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported McIntyre vs. Reigns is still on the docket but not until later this year.

“Drew McIntyre is very much in the plans for an opponent for Reigns at some point. Before his injury, there was talk of Reigns vs. McIntyre as Reigns’ program in the early part of the year in getting to Lesnar. And now that he’s back, perhaps that’s in Saudi Arabia, although it would be better served for later in the year," Meltzer wrote, per Ringside News.

McIntyre made a surprise return from a neck injury at the Royal Rumble. WWE had written him off television with an uncertain return date due to the nature of his injury, but McIntyre rehabbed religiously to get back in for the Rumble match.

It appears McIntyre will return to feuding with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, who were responsible for his kayfabe injury at Day 1, for the time being.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).