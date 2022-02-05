Kenny Pickett Described as Probably Most Pro-Ready QB in 2022 NFL Draft by AFC Exec

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Could Kenny Pickett be the first quarterback off the board in the 2022 NFL draft?

It's possible, and one AFC executive believes the Pittsburgh Panthers star is probably the most pro-ready QB in this year's class, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

"Multiple execs have actually used the term 'safe' when describing Pickett to me, in that you know what you're getting with him. An AFC exec called Pickett 'probably [the] most pro-ready' despite not wowing much this week. And you weren't the only one impressed with his red zone work Thursday, Todd. Many execs pointed it out when talking about his game after Pickett found open targets there both inside and to the corners."

Pickett had a great senior season for the Panthers, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also rushed for 233 yards and five scores.

The 23-year-old has been in Alabama all week preparing for the 2022 Senior Bowl, which took place Saturday. Entering the game, he was named the top quarterback on the National Team, beating out Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Nevada's Carson Strong for the honor.

During the Senior Bowl, Pickett completed all six of his passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. Ridder went 4-of-6 for 68 yards and two touchdowns, while Strong went 6-of-11 for 67 yards and an interception.

After coming off the field during the game, a 20-10 win for the National Team, Pickett addressed why he believes he should be the first quarterback selected in this year's draft.

"I think I know how to win," Pickett said while speaking with NFL Network. "That's the number one thing in this game, so that right there."

In addition to Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral and Sam Howell are expected to be some of the top quarterbacks off the board.

Several teams in need of an upgrade at quarterback could be interested in selecting Pickett in this year's draft, including the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

The Steelers need a quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement following a playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Panthers could use a new signal-caller with Sam Darnold continuing to struggle, and the same could be said for Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater in Denver, and Jared Goff in Detroit.