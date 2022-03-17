Stephen Curry Ruled Out for Warriors vs. Celtics with Foot Injury

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry suffered a foot injury Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics and would not return, the team announced.

Curry suffered the injury in a tangle with the Celtics' Marcus Smart and went to the locker room just before halftime.

Curry has put together another MVP-caliber season to help the Warriors reemerge as one of the NBA's most prominent championship contenders. He's averaged 25.8 points, 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 threes across 63 appearances in 2021-22.

The 34-year-old Davidson product has dealt with a variety of minor ailments throughout the campaign, including hip, quad, hand and toe injuries, but nothing that's sidelined him for an extended period. He last missed significant time in 2019-20 with a broken bone in his hand.

Draymond Green takes on more ball-handling responsibility whenever Curry is sidelined, and the return of Klay Thompson bolstered the Dubs' backcourt depth in a major way.

In terms of additional playing time, Gary Payton II, Damion Lee and Chris Chiozza are among the reserve guards who could see an uptick in minutes.

Golden State is on cruise control toward the playoffs. While seeding is a factor, the team can still be conservative with any injuries its stars deal with down the stretch in hopes the roster is as close to full strength as possible for the postseason.