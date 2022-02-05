Yankees Rumors: Freddie Freeman Expected to Be Pursued by NY After Lockout

Megan Varner/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are reportedly "expected to take a run" at superstar free agent Freddie Freeman once the lockout ends, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Per that report, the Yankees have bigger needs than first base but would "love to fit one of the game's best lefty hitters into their lineup. With the Atlanta Braves not quickly wrapping up their star, all are options are on the table for Freeman."

Freeman, 32, followed his 2020 NL MVP with an excellent 2021, hitting .300 and posting 31 homers, 83 RBI, 120 runs and an .896 OPS. The five-time All-Star helped lead the Braves to a title.

But Atlanta couldn't lock up the superstar first baseman to a long-term contract extension and he hit free agency, though the lockout ended any courtships. Once the players and owners agree to a new collective bargaining agreement, however, he'll be one of the top players on the market.

As for New York, the Yankees aren't exactly wanting for power bats, as Aaron Judge (39 homers in 2021), Giancarlo Stanton (35 homers), Joey Gallo (38 homers between the Yankees and Texas Rangers) and Gary Sanchez (23 dingers) are holding things down.

They also have Luke Voit—who hit 43 homers across the 2019-20 seasons (174 games) before injuries and the addition of Anthony Rizzo limited him to 68 contests last season—available at first base.

And the Yankees have bigger needs, namely in the rotation, bullpen and at shortstop.

But first base is nonetheless something of a question mark, especially if the Yankees have lost faith in Voit, and adding another left-handed bat to balance the lineup would make sense.

So the Yankees will have an interesting decision once free agency resumes. Freeman will help any team he's on, but New York's money might be better spent addressing other holes.

