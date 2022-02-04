Seahawks Rumors: Clint Hurtt Expected to Be Named DC to Replace Ken Norton Jr.

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to name Clint Hurtt as their new defensive coordinator, according to Adam Jude and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Hurtt, who has been the Seahawks' defensive line coach and assistant head coach since 2017, would replace Ken Norton Jr., who was fired last month after four seasons as Seattle's DC.

Jude and Condotta noted that the Seahawks are also looking to potentially add Ed Donatell and Sean Desai to their defensive coaching staff.

Hurtt has never been a defensive coordinator at any level, but he has extensive experience as a position coach in both college and the NFL.

The 43-year-old Bronx, New York, native was the defensive line coach at Florida International, Miami and Louisville from 2005-13. He then served as the Chicago Bears' assistant defensive line coach in 2014 and outside linebackers coach from 2015-16.

Hurtt worked under Vic Fangio in Chicago when Fangio was defensive coordinator. Donatell and Desai, who was the Bears' defensive coordinator last season, were also on that staff.

Desai interviewed to be the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive coordinator under new head coach Josh McDaniels, but no decision has been made on the front yet.

According to Jude and Condotta, the Seahawks are looking to create continuity on the defensive coaching staff and to institute aspects of Fangio's scheme into their own defense.

Head coach Pete Carroll reportedly wants to utilize principles of Fangio's defense with zone looks and a two-high safety setup.

Defense was once the Seahawks' calling card, as they ranked in the top 10 in both total defense and scoring defense in six straight seasons from 2011-16. Seattle hasn't been in the top 10 in either category since then, however.

While Seattle was 11th in scoring defense in 2021, it ranked 28th in total defense, which was the worst ranking during Carroll's 12-year run as head coach. Seattle has ranked 22nd or worse in that category in each of the past three seasons.

If the Seahawks want to return to the playoffs in 2022 after missing in 2021 for the first time since 2017, they will need significant improvements on the defensive side of the ball from Hurtt and Co.