Patriots Rumors: Adam Gase Linked to OC Job After Josh McDaniels' Departure

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Former Miami Dolphins and New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is reportedly among the names being considered for the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator job.

Mike Girardi of NFL Network reported Gase is being considered alongside Bill O'Brien and internal candidates.

The Patriots are looking to replace Josh McDaniels, who left the team for the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching position.

Gase, 43, was out of football last season after being fired for posting a 9-23 record in two seasons with the Jets. He previously spent three years with the Dolphins, going 23-25 before being fired.

Throughout his tenures in Miami and New York, Gase gained a reputation for having a prickly personality without the success to back up his lack of interpersonal skills. He ran into issues with players during both of his stops while also clashing with management.

Those same personality conflicts also follow O'Brien, who had a major falling out with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and engaged in a power struggle with the front office in Houston. The Texans fired O'Brien four games into the 2020 season after he made a series of questionable personnel decisions after wresting control over roster decisions.

Bill Belichick has a familiarity with O'Brien dating back to the latter's days as an assistant in New England, so there's a decent chance at a reunion. Gase never coached under Belichick, but the Patriots coach has spoken kindly of him in the past.

New England's top internal candidates are tight ends/fullbacks coach Nick Caley and wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi. Caley has been with the organization since 2015 and would seem like the most logical choice.