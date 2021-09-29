Bill O'Brien Angled for Texans Firing in Attempt to Succeed Belichick, Book Reveals

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In a new book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, it is alleged that Bill O'Brien attempted to get fired as head coach of the Houston Texans in order to become Bill Belichick's successor with the New England Patriots.

The book, It's Better to Be Feared, is set to be published Oct. 12 and details O'Brien's power struggle with the Texans and desire to return to the Pats.

Per ESPN, O'Brien was essentially trying to get fired by Houston amid a power struggle with general manager Rick Smith in hopes that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would take a head coaching job and he could become the coach-in-waiting behind Belichick.

O'Brien reportedly heard about the Patriots' potential plan to hire him in that capacity if available, leading to his alleged attempts to get fired that were "so aggressive as to be suspicious, as if he knew he had a golden parachute."

Instead, Smith left in late 2017, giving O'Brien more control. O'Brien then reportedly suggested to a confidant that he wished it had gone differently, saying, "I was trying to get fired."

The biggest reason why O'Brien was able to become the Penn State head coach from 2012-13 and the Texans' head coach after that is the fact that he enjoyed so much success as an assistant under Belichick in New England.

O'Brien was part of the Patriots' staff from 2007-11, serving in a number of different roles including offensive assistant, wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

After going 15-9 in two seasons at Penn State, O'Brien was hired by the Texans in 2014, and he went on to spend part of seven seasons as Houston's head coach.

While O'Brien went 52-48, won four AFC South titles and made the playoffs four times, he was fired after an 0-4 start in 2020.

The move back to New England never materialized, partly because McDaniels has remained with the Patriots as the offensive coordinator and presumed successor to Belichick.

McDaniels did accept the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching job in 2018, but he rescinded his commitment and decided to return to the Patriots instead.

While the Patriots haven't made any public announcements regarding it, the assumption is that McDaniels returned because he was made assurances about becoming New England's head coach once Belichick retires.

O'Brien may not have secured that dream job, but he still landed on his feet after getting fired by the Texans, as he is now the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Alabama.