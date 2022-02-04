Mattress Mack Bets $4.5M on Bengals to Win Super Bowl 56; Largest Mobile Wager Ever

Mark Felix for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The sports gambler known as Mattress Mack has made the largest mobile bet in United States history picking the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl, according to Darren Rovell of the Action Network.

Jim McIngvale placed $4.5 million in moneyline bets on the Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams next week:

Mattress Mack is no stranger to big wagers, notably winning $2.75 million when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won last year's Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Of course, there have also been some notable losses, including a $2.4 million bet at the Kentucky Derby.

He also bets on the hometown Houston Astros to win the World Series nearly every season.

McIngvale will hope for more luck this time around, while his customers will hope for the same. Anyone who spends $3,000 at his store will get a refund if the Bengals pull out the victory.