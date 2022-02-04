Olympic Figure Skating Results 2022: Nathan Chen Tops Short Program in Team Event

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing kicked off with the men's short program Thursday night.

Team USA's Nathan Chen placed in first place with a score of 111.71. With the finish, he gives the United States 10 points towards its team score.

There were nine skaters competing in the men's short program. Here's a full rundown of the scores along with a deeper look at the action.

Final Scores

1. Nathan Chen, USA - 111.71

2. Shoma Uno, Japan - 105.46.

3. Mark Kondratiuk, ROC - 95.81

4. Morisi Kvitelashvili, Georgia - 92.37

5. Daniel Grassl, Italy - 88.10

6. Jin Boyang, China - 82.87

7. Michal Brezina, Czech Republic - 76.77

8. Roman Sadovsky, Canada - 71.06

Video Play Button Videos you might like

9. Paul Fentz, Germany - 68.64

The reigning and three-time world champion Chen was looking to improve on his fourth-place finish at the event in the 2018 Winter Games and he did just that. He started off his Olympics with a breathtaking run to record his best-ever score in this event.

It was the second-highest men's short program score ever behind only Yuzuru Hanyu's 111.82 in 2020.

Chen is still chasing his first Olympics gold medal. If he continues skating like this going forward, he could achieve the one thing that has eluded him throughout his storied career.

Japan's Shoma Uno was the first skater to earn a score above 100, placing second with 105.46. Mark Kondratiuk of the Russian Olympic Committee took third with 95.81.

Canada's Roman Sadovsky scored 71.06 to finish in eighth place. Canada placed first in the 2018 team event and has some work to do if it hopes make it to the free skate to defend its title.