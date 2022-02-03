Warriors vs. Jazz Broadcast to Have All-Woman Crew for 1st Time in ESPN's History

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

ESPN announced Thursday that the Golden State Warriors-Utah Jazz game next Wednesday will be the first NBA game in the network's history to feature an all-female crew.

The broadcast team will be comprised of play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins, analyst Doris Burke and sideline reporter Lisa Salters. As well, 33 women will be in charge of production on-site in Salt Lake City and at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

The historic game will air at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Mowins remarked on being part of a landmark moment for ESPN and the NBA:

"I think it's exciting to kind of celebrate. There are a lot of the women that have been around the league for a while, and then others like me that are kind of new to it. ...

"I think it's important to still celebrate some of these big milestones, but I really do believe we're getting closer to the day where it won't be such a big deal and it will be very natural and very comfortable."

Mowins, 54, has worked in sports broadcasting since 1991, and she has been with ESPN since 1994.

She has covered a multitude of sports and became the first woman to call a nationally televised NFL game when she did play-by-play for a Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos in 2017.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Burke is also a longtime employee of ESPN, having worked with the company since 1991. Her area of expertise has always been basketball after she played collegiately at Providence.

She has been among ESPN's top analysts and sideline reporters for the NBA and college basketball for many years and replaced Doug Collins as a regular NBA analyst in 2017.

Salters has been with ESPN since 2000, serving primarily as an NBA and NFL sideline reporter. She is the regular sideline reporter for Monday Night Football.

Mowins, Burke and Salters will call a game between two of the top teams in the Western Conference. The Stephen Curry-led Warriors are second in the conference at 39-13, while the Jazz are fourth at 31-21 behind the play of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.