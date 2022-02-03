Christian Pulisic Scores as USMNT Defeats Honduras in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The weather outside was frightful. But for the USMNT, getting all three points against Honduras in World Cup qualifying was more than a little delightful.

On an absolutely frigid Allianz Field pitch in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday night, the Americans beat Honduras, 3-0 behind goals from Weston McKennie, Walker Zimmerman and Christian Pulisic.

Just how cold was it? Try three degrees Fahrenheit.

That weather was one of the major storylines coming into the game. Another was that, on a night when the United States desperately needed three points after a disappointing 2-0 loss against Canada, the team sat players like Pulisic, Sergino Dest and Yunus Musah, among others.

Pulisic did come on to replace Jordan Morris in the 64th minute, however, and three minutes later scored the game's third goal. That might be just what he needed to end a protracted slump at both the club and country levels.

Gregg Berhalter's roster decisions worked, as the United States completely dominated the run of play and kept Honduras buried on their own side of the pitch. Timothy Weah was once again excellent down the wing, while McKennie bossed the game in midfield without his usual partners, Musah and the injured Tyler Adams.

And Kellyn Acosta—who was the set-piece taker on all three goals—had a strong showing. The United States getting any joy off set pieces, let alone three times in one game, was a welcome change.

All in all, a good night for the USMNT.

The win moved them up to 21 points after 11 games and, barring a goal-scoring barrage from Mexico when they face Panama later on Wednesday, ensured that the United States would remain in second place on the CONCACAF table. The United States is currently three points and four goals ahead of El Tri on goal differential.

The United States now has three games left in qualifying, hoping to reach the World Cup four years after a bitterly disappointing failure to do so. In the short term, however, a triumphant USMNT will be looking for someplace to get warm.