Christian Pulisic Scores as USMNT Defeats Honduras in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Christian Pulisic Scores as USMNT Defeats Honduras in 2022 World Cup QualifyingFebruary 3, 2022
The weather outside was frightful. But for the USMNT, getting all three points against Honduras in World Cup qualifying was more than a little delightful.
On an absolutely frigid Allianz Field pitch in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday night, the Americans beat Honduras, 3-0 behind goals from Weston McKennie, Walker Zimmerman and Christian Pulisic.
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
CHRISTIAN. PULISIC. 🇺🇸<br><br>Just minutes after coming into the game, <a href="https://twitter.com/cpulisic_10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cpulisic_10</a> scores the third goal of the night for the <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/U0S28UV1Qh">pic.twitter.com/U0S28UV1Qh</a>
Just how cold was it? Try three degrees Fahrenheit.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
USMNT takes on Honduras in frigid temperatures. <br><br>With a kickoff temperature of 3 degrees reported, its the coldest for a USMNT game in the last 20 years.<br><br>The last NFL game with a kickoff temperature as chilling was Titans at Chiefs on Dec. 18, 2016 (1 degree) <a href="https://t.co/TPeDtjq712">pic.twitter.com/TPeDtjq712</a>
Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves
Weston McKennie, when asked yesterday if the extreme cold would affect the way players head or kick the ball:<br><br>"I mean, I have a pretty big head so I don't think it'll really affect the way I had the ball."<br><br>He wasn't lying.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>
That weather was one of the major storylines coming into the game. Another was that, on a night when the United States desperately needed three points after a disappointing 2-0 loss against Canada, the team sat players like Pulisic, Sergino Dest and Yunus Musah, among others.
Pulisic did come on to replace Jordan Morris in the 64th minute, however, and three minutes later scored the game's third goal. That might be just what he needed to end a protracted slump at both the club and country levels.
Gregg Berhalter's roster decisions worked, as the United States completely dominated the run of play and kept Honduras buried on their own side of the pitch. Timothy Weah was once again excellent down the wing, while McKennie bossed the game in midfield without his usual partners, Musah and the injured Tyler Adams.
And Kellyn Acosta—who was the set-piece taker on all three goals—had a strong showing. The United States getting any joy off set pieces, let alone three times in one game, was a welcome change.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
After only scoring 1 goal from a set piece in their previous 14 competitive fixtures, the USMNT has 2 such goals in the first half of play tonight.<br><br>Kellyn Acosta took both of the set pieces and goals were scored by:<br>- Weston McKennie: 8'<br>- Walker Zimmerman: 37' <a href="https://t.co/ZHUQQm6pwB">pic.twitter.com/ZHUQQm6pwB</a>
All in all, a good night for the USMNT.
The win moved them up to 21 points after 11 games and, barring a goal-scoring barrage from Mexico when they face Panama later on Wednesday, ensured that the United States would remain in second place on the CONCACAF table. The United States is currently three points and four goals ahead of El Tri on goal differential.
The United States now has three games left in qualifying, hoping to reach the World Cup four years after a bitterly disappointing failure to do so. In the short term, however, a triumphant USMNT will be looking for someplace to get warm.