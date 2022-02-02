Dave Joerger Returning to 76ers Full-Time After Undergoing Cancer Treatment

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Dave Joerger will resume his full-time coaching duties on the Philadelphia 76ers staff.

In November, Joerger told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski he was stepping away indefinitely to undergo cancer treatment. The Sixers stated Wednesday that Joerger's treatments had ended in December and that his recovery will continue as he returns to the bench.

"Words can't describe how grateful I am to be back around this basketball team," Joerger said in the announcement. "The last several months have been some of the most challenging of my life, but I am so lucky to have the support of Josh Harris, David Blitzer, Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey, Elton Brand and the entire 76ers organization. Their support, along with my wife Kimberly, and my loving family, has been unwavering."

Per Wojnarowski, Joerger discovered a lump in his throat in 2020, but a subsequent medical scan didn't reveal any concerns. However, the lump did not go away, and in October 2021 Joerger checked in with his doctor. A second scan showed Joerger needed treatment.

The 47-year-old has spent six seasons as an NBA head coach, working three years each with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings. Memphis' 55 wins in 2014-15 under his watch were one short of a franchise record.

Ahead of the 2020-21 season, Joerger joined the Sixers after they hired Doc Rivers as head coach. When an illness briefly sidelined Rivers in March, Joerger ran practice.

Heading into Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards, the Sixers were second in the Eastern Conference at 31-19.