Report: Former Panthers OC Joe Brady Agrees To Contract to Become Bills QB Coach

Former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady will reportedly become an assistant on Sean McDermott's staff with the Buffalo Bills.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady is expected to be named quarterbacks coach after Ken Dorsey was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Brady has spent time in the NFL and college since starting his coaching career in 2013. He first was a linebackers coach at William & Mary for two seasons after graduating from the school in 2012.

Penn State brought on Brady as a graduate assistant for two seasons from 2015-16, and then Sean Payton hired the 32-year-old as an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints.

The 2019 season was transformational for Brady. He was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the LSU squad that won the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The Tigers had a historic offensive season with 568.4 yards per game and 95 touchdowns. Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy, was the first SEC quarterback to throw for at least 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season. He set an FBS record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 games.

LSU became the first team with a 5,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers. Four players from that offense—Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire—were first-round draft picks in the NFL.

Brady won the Broyles Award as the nation's best assistant coach and spent the past two seasons with the Panthers as their offensive coordinator before being fired Dec. 5.

The Bills have shuffled their offensive coaching staff in the wake of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's being named head coach of the New York Giants. Dorsey was Buffalo's quarterbacks coach for the past three seasons.

Now, Brady will work with Josh Allen as the Bills look to build on their success from the previous two seasons.

Buffalo has won the AFC East in each of the past two years, but it has lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs both times—first in the AFC Championship Game and then in the divisional round.