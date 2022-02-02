Ben Simmons Rumors: 76ers Won't Include Tyrese Maxey in Trade for Bradley Beal

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly don't want to part with additional pieces in a potential swap of guard Ben Simmons for Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

According to David Aldridge and Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the Sixers have "held firm" in their stance that they specifically don't want to make guard Tyrese Maxey or wing Matisse Thybulle part of a package for Beal.

Despite that, the 76ers have "made no secret" that Beal is among the players they would be willing to take in exchange for Simmons.

