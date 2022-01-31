Cowboys' Dak Prescott Reportedly Passed on 2022 NFL Pro Bowl to Rest

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboy star Dak Prescott turned down the opportunity to represent the NFC in the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Two spots opened up after Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers pulled out of the event. Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson took the vacancies, with Prescott reportedly choosing to instead focus on resting up following the 2021 season.

The 28-year-old certainly had the numbers to warrant a Pro Bowl selection. He threw for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns and completed a career-high 68.8 percent of his passes.

However, the veteran signal-caller endured a difficult season from start to finish.

Prescott had missed all but five games of the 2020 campaign after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

His status for Dallas' season opener was then thrown into doubt because of a nagging shoulder ailment. A calf injury also kept him out of Dallas' Week 8 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Pro Bowl might be an All-Star showcase to celebrate the NFL's best talent, but marquee stars finding a reason not to compete is nothing new. Prescott's decision isn't a big surprise, given the extent to which injuries lingered throughout the year for him.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.