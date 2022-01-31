ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: Kenny Pickett's Hand Size Isn't Concern for Some NFL Insiders

Logan Whitton/Getty Images

One of the talking points regarding Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett prior to the 2022 NFL draft is going to be his hand size after he skipped those measurements in Mobile, Alabama, at the Senior Bowl.

But not everyone is reportedly concerned with Pickett potentially having hands on the smaller side for a quarterback.

"I've talked to people in the league, and they don't seem that concerned about it," Mel Kiper Jr. said during an episode of ESPN's First Draft on Monday (7:48 mark). "Maybe some [have concerns], but the ones I've talked to didn't. But that will be much discussed."

On the field, Pickett flashed some fantastic tape in 2021, throwing for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 13 games, completing 67.2 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 233 yards and five scores.

He led the Panthers to an 11-3 record and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

In what appears to be a weaker quarterback class, Pickett could emerge as the first quarterback off the board. The counterargument is that some teams might be put off by his reported hand size, the fact that he'll be 24 in June and his mediocre production before this past season.

As Todd McShay noted Monday, Pickett "could have some of the smaller hands we've seen for an early-round QB prospect in quite a while. That matters for ball security, especially in bad weather."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

McShay added, however, that the young quarterback "has pretty good velocity on this throws and a smooth delivery—and his foot agility in the pocket. Pocket mobility is one of Pickett's best traits."

In Kiper's latest mock draft Jan. 19, he projected Pickett to be the second quarterback off the board to the New Orleans Saints' No. 18 overall selection (he had Liberty quarterback Malik Willis going No. 11 overall to the Washington Football Team).

A number of teams in the first round surely will be scouting Pickett extensively. How they fall on the issue of his hand size will help determine where he comes off the board.