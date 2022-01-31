Report: Robert F. Smith Not Planning Bid to Buy Broncos If Team Is Put Up for Sale

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Robert F. Smith, a Denver-raised billionaire who is the founder, chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, reportedly will not be among the bidders to buy the Denver Broncos if they are put up for sale.

"He is not a potential buyer and is not planning on purchasing the Broncos," a source told Mike Klis and Jacob Tobey of 9News.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

