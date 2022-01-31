Report: Saints Interviewed Ex-Eagles HC Doug Pederson to Replace Sean Payton as HC

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

The New Orleans Saints reportedly interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson as they continue searching for a replacement for Sean Payton.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Monday, noting the Saints plan to interview former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and their own defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, later this week.

Allen has been viewed as the favorite to replace Payton since he stepped down last Tuesday, but the Saints are going through a full coaching search.

Pederson went 42-37-1 in five years with the Eagles, winning Super Bowl LII and making three playoff appearances. He was fired after posting a 4-11-1 record during the 2020 season.

The Saints are facing a likely rebuild this offseason. They are projected to be $76.2 million over the cap, with several contract restructurings or outright releases of veterans surely coming soon. The team will likely explore trading wide receiver Michael Thomas, who missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery, as one way to alleviate cap issues.

Quarterback is also a significant question mark with Jameis Winston set for free agency in the midst of recovering from an ACL tear. Taysom Hill is the top quarterback remaining on the depth chart, but it's unclear if a new coach would be as enamored with Hill's dynamic-but-flawed skill set under center.

Any coach who takes the Saints job will have to go into the situation with eyes open regarding the cap situation and the short-term struggles that are almost certain to follow.