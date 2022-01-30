Jake Paul's Team Denies Khabib Nurmagomedov Offered Contract to Fight in Eagle FC

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Representatives for Jake Paul refuted comments made by retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov about Eagle FC offering him a contract.

"We offered him, we offered him [a contract]," said Nurmagomedov, who helped found Eagle FC. "Now we're waiting on his answer. If he wants, we're here."

Most Valuable Promotions responded to say that wasn't true, though.

"We spit facts only," the company said in an Instagram story (via MMA Fighting). "MVP has received multiple offers for Mr. Paul to enter MMA. Eagle is not one of them as of today."

Earlier in the month, Nurmagomedov reached out to Paul on Twitter to say Eagle FC would be willing to bring him aboard. The 25-year-old said he'd entertain the possibility on one big condition:

Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer. He most recently knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round in December.

Having found success in a boxing ring, the Ohio native has teased a transition to mixed martial arts.