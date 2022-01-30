WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey to Fight Charlotte at WrestleMania 38, Becky Lynch in 2023

Set Number: X162079 TK1

Expect Ronda Rousey to be sticking around WWE for the long haul.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported the current plan is for Rousey to compete against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and then be around through at least WrestleMania 39, where she would go up against Becky Lynch.

WWE set up the Rousey-Flair program at Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, when the former MMA star eliminated the SmackDown women's champion to capture her first Rumble title. It was Rousey's first appearance on WWE programming since losing to Lynch in a triple-threat match with Flair at WrestleMania 35.

Rousey took the next two years off to start a family with husband Travis Browne. The couple welcomed a daughter in September.

Rousey was a polarizing figure with WWE fans during her first run and did little to ingratiate herself during her absence. She called fans "ungrateful idiots" after Bray Wyatt's shocking release last year, a word she's used on several occasions to describe the company's fanbase. In 2020, Rousey said she would never return to WWE on a full-time basis because of her displeasure with fans and spoke about how she didn't enjoy the travel.

Meltzer said the plan is for Rousey to work a significant schedule over the next year, but there was no word on the number of dates. It's possible she is a regular on Raw or SmackDown while not working house shows, similar to the schedule given to the equally private Brock Lesnar.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).