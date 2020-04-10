Ronda Rousey Won't Return Full-Time to WWE Because of 'F--king Ungrateful Fans'

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey said Friday that she won't return to WWE on a full-time basis due, in part, to the way some fans treated her.

During an appearance on the Wild Ride with Steve-O podcast (h/t Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin), Rousey said she would rather spend time with her family than performing for "f--king ungrateful" fans (Warning: Some language NSFW):

Rousey made her WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble, performed at two WrestleManias and won the Raw Women's Championship in WWE. She has not appeared on WWE programming since dropping the Raw Women's title to Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat main event that also included Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 one year ago.

