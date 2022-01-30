Packers Rumors: Adam Stenavich Expected to Be Named OC to Replace Nathaniel Hackett

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly promoting Adam Stenavich to the role of offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Stenavich, the offensive line coach and run game coordinator, will succeed Nathaniel Hackett after he was hired to coach the Denver Broncos.

The Packers might have felt a level of pressure to move Stenavich up their staff. Mike Klis of 9News reported Denver wanted to interview him for its offensive coordinator gig, a request Green Bay denied.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is on his way to the Chicago Bears to become their offensive coordinator.

The three-time reigning NFC North champions could ill afford to lose three of their top offensive assistants in the span of one offseason.

Maintaining a level of continuity will be critical with the obvious questions over Aaron Rodgers' future. The MVP front-runner is due to make $46.7 million in 2022, but retirement or a move away from Green Bay are both plausible.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Having an offensive coordinator with whom he's somewhat familiar could entice him to stay. In the event Rodgers is out of the picture, Stenavich's experience working alongside head coach Matt LaFleur will be beneficial toward charting a new course.

The spotlight will likely fall on Jordan Love if the franchise makes a quarterback change. The 2020 first-round pick has thrown for 411 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in six appearances.

Stenavich oversaw one of the NFL's best offensive lines in 2020, but that unit took a step backward this past season after Corey Linsey departed in free agency and David Bakhtiari, Josh Myers and Elgton Jenkins all endured injuries.

That foundation will help Love acclimate himself as the starter should hold the keys to the offense next year.