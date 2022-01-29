No. 4 Baylor Upset by Unranked Alabama Behind Jahvon Quinerly's 20 Points

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points to lead the unranked Alabama men's basketball team to an 87-78 upset win over the visiting No. 4 Baylor Bears on Saturday.

Alabama shot 59.2 percent from the field and hit 22 of 26 free throws en route to a dominant offensive performance.

Five Crimson Tide players scored 11 or more points, with Jaden Shackelford notably adding 19 of his own in addition to nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Jeremy Sochan posted 17 points and eight rebounds off the bench to lead all Baylor players. Adam Flagler added 16 points, and James Akinjo provided eight points, seven assists and three steals.

Alabama, which never trailed by more than two points, held a 38-34 halftime advantage and led wire-to-wire in the second half. The Crimson Tide later went on a 14-2 run that included eight Keon Ellis points, including a dunk following a steal and a three-pointer.

With that stretch, Alabama grabbed a 57-42 lead at the under-12 timeout.

Baylor chipped away at the lead, though, and trailed 75-71 with 4:05 remaining in the second half after an Akinjo layup.

Alabama responded with six straight points capped by a JD Davison steal and dunk:

Alabama outscored Baylor 24-14 in points off turnovers.

Baylor scored a pair of buckets to cut the edge to 81-75 with 1:52 left in regulation. However, Davison hit a three in response before Juwan Gary sealed the game with a dunk that put Alabama up 86-75 with 37 seconds remaining.

With the loss, Baylor fell to 18-3 overall (6-2 Big 12). Alabama improved to 14-7 (4-4 SEC).