Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Miss Rest of Season with Ankle Injury

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Mark Daigneault told reporters before Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't played since March 21 because of a right ankle injury.

Gilgeous-Alexander is in his fourth NBA season and third with OKC after playing his rookie year with the Los Angeles Clippers, who sent him to the Thunder as part of a blockbuster deal for Paul George in summer 2019.

The former Kentucky star is averaging 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game for the 21-53 Thunder, who are in the midst of a massive overhaul.

The 23-year-old Canadian figures to be part of the Thunder's future but has been sidelined on numerous occasions this season.

A sprained right ankle kept him out for two games in late November, and a concussion sidelined him in early December for a game.

He sat Dec. 29 with right ankle soreness and Jan. 2 while he was in the health and safety protocols.

Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a sprained right ankle Jan. 28 against the Indiana Pacers. He missed 10 games and returned Feb. 24. He also missed two of the last three games.

Without SGA, look for Theo Maledon and Tre Mann to pick up more minutes.