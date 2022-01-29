Saints Rumors: Lions DC Aaron Glenn to Interview for HC Job to Replace Sean Payton

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly scheduled to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn about their head coaching vacancy.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday the interview is set to happen at next week's Senior Bowl as the Saints begin to ramp up their efforts to find a replacement for Sean Payton, who stepped down Tuesday.

Glenn, a former NFL cornerback, played for the Saints in 2008. He returned to New Orleans as a defensive backs coach in 2016 and remained through 2020.

