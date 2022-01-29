Raiders Rumors: Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler Expected to Be Hired by Las Vegas

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to bring aboard New England Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next general manager and head coach, respectively.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network broke the news: "McDaniels is having dinner with the Raiders' leadership team on Friday night, according to sources. He is expected to be hired along with Ziegler within the next few days."

The 45-year-old McDaniels has spent 18 of the last 21 seasons with the Patriots. He took the Denver Broncos' head coaching job following the 2008 campaign, but he was fired in his second season following a 3-9 start.

He worked as the then-St. Louis Rams' offensive coordinator in 2011 before returning to New England, where he's won six Super Bowl rings.

The 44-year-old Ziegler worked for the Broncos' scouting department for three seasons before joining the Pats in 2013. He's worked in a variety of roles for the Pats, including as assistant director of pro scouting, director of pro personnel and assistant director of player personnel.

