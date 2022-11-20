Knicks' Evan Fournier Says He Isn't Thinking About a Trade Despite Being Benched

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Evan Fournier isn't thinking about being traded just yet despite being benched by the New York Knicks.

Fournier said, via Melvin Karsenti of Basket USA (h/t HoopsHype):

"Like I said, I’m not thinking about (a trade) yet. In 82 games, a lot of things can change. I hope it won’t be the case but there could be injuries, there could be a transfer. You never know what can happen. And to be totally genuine, my wife who is pregnant and due in February, so transferring now means I won’t see my family for several months, I won’t see my new son. I’m at a stage in my career where that’s hard, and I don’t necessarily want to go through that… So it’s a complicated situation, also on the family level. So let’s be patient for now and we’ll see.”

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau benched both Fournier and Quentin Grimes beginning with a Nov. 15 win over the Utah Jazz. The team has struggled this season, sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference with an 8-8 record.

Before being benched this season, Fournier was averaging 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 13 games while shooting 34.4 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.

If Fournier is eventually traded by the Knicks, it will come as no surprise after SNY's Ian Begley reported on July 1 that New York had continued to include Fournier in trade discussions.

If moved, Fournier will be headed to his fourth team in the last two seasons. He was traded from the Orlando Magic to the Boston Celtics at last season's trade deadline. He then joined the Knicks in a sign-and-trade deal from the Celtics in August.

Fournier was selected 20th overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2012 draft. He spent two seasons with the franchise before joining the Magic in 2014, where he spent six-and-a-half seasons.

Since the 2015-16 campaign, Fournier has been a pretty solid player. He averaged 17.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game during the 2020-21 season while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from deep.

However, his numbers dipped during the 2021-22 campaign. In 80 games with the Knicks, the 29-year-old averaged 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from deep.

Further, his performance this season hasn't been up to par, and the Knicks could certainly package him in a deal to upgrade in other areas. However, Fournier could be difficult to move as he is earning $18 million this season and will earn $18.8 million in 2023-24. In addition, he has a $19 million club option for 2024-25.