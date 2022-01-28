NFL Rumors: Josh McCown 1st Finalist for Texans HC Job After Earning 2nd Interview

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown earned a second interview with the Houston Texans and is the "first known finalist" for the franchise's vacant head coach position, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

McCown is "all in" on becoming Houston's head coach, Pelissero added.

McCown's only coaching experience came in 2019 when he served as quarterbacks coach for his sons' high school football team in North Carolina. He held the position while backing up former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Despite his lack of experience, McCown has been linked to several openings since 2019. The Eagles considered interviewing him for their head coach position before hiring Nick Sirianni in 2021, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

In addition, the Texans considered McCown for their top job before hiring David Culley last offseason. McCown wasn't ready to commit to the position, but his thinking is reportedly different this year.

McCown was a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2002. He spent four seasons with the franchise before bouncing around the NFL through 2019, also playing for the Eagles, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

The 42-year-old compiled a 23-53 record and completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,731 yards and 98 touchdowns with 82 interceptions. He appeared in 102 games (76 starts).

In addition to McCown, the Texans are reportedly interested in former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Florida Atlantic University special assistant and wide receivers coach Hines Ward.

The Texans fired Culley two weeks ago after just one season. He led the team to a 4-13 record.