Draymond Green Reveals He Didn't Call Kevin Durant Crying to Recruit Him to Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shot down a longstanding rumor Friday that he called Kevin Durant and tried to recruit him to the Warriors following Golden State's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Appearing on JJ Redick's Old Man & The Three podcast, Green explained how his communication with KD actually went down:

Green said the narrative that he called Durant from the parking lot crying after the game was incorrect. Instead, Green said Durant FaceTimed him while he was in the locker room to discuss the game.

Draymond did acknowledge, however, that he called Warriors general manager Bob Myers after the game to see what could be done to sign Durant in free agency.

Ultimately, the Dubs signed KD to a two-year, $51.25 million contract, and Golden State went on to win the next two championships with Durant winning NBA Finals MVP each time.

