Australian Open 2022: Nadal vs. Medvedev Final Set as Rafa Eyes Record 21st Major

AP Photo/Andy Brownbill

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev secured their spots on Friday in the 2022 Australian Open final.

The sixth-seeded Nadal got past No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in the first Friday semifinal by a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 score. Then the second-seeded Medvedev defeated No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

If Nadal wins Sunday's final, he will break a tie with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer for the most career men's singles Grand Slam titles in the Open era with 21.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.