2022 NBA All-Star Game Jerseys for Team LeBron, Team Durant Unveiled

On the day the starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game were announced, the league also unveiled the jerseys that players will wear.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant were named All-Star captains for the second consecutive year. As was the case in 2021, Durant won't play in the midseason event as he continues to rehab his sprained MCL.

James' selection to the All-Star Game is the 18th of his legendary career. He is now tied with Kobe Bryant for second-most All-Star selections in NBA history, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19).

James is the only one of those three players whose All-Star appearances came in 18 consecutive years.

Joining James as Western Conference All-Star starters are Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The other Eastern Conference All-Star starters include Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.

Those 10 players will be joined on the All-Star roster by 14 reserves (seven from each conference). The reserves will be announced on Feb. 3, followed by the All-Star draft on Feb. 10.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 20 from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.