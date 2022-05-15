ESPN: Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Undergoes Stem Cell Treatment for Multiple Injuries

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly received stem cell treatment in the form of several platelet-rich plasma injections on Friday.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Towns received injections in both knees, his left ankle, left wrist and right finger.

Shelburne noted that Towns dealt with pain in both knees, a cyst in his left ankle, a subluxated left wrist with ligament damage and an aggravated joint in his right middle finger during the 2021-22 season.

Towns decided to undergo the procedure "with the hopes of avoiding surgery and making a full recovery by training camp," per Shelburne.

Before getting the treatment, Towns waited until the T-Wolves were eliminated by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.

The three-time All-Star is coming off another big year, as he averaged 24.6 points on 52.9 percent shooting and 9.8 rebounds in his seventh NBA season (all with the Wolves).

Minnesota made big improvements in 2021-22 thanks in part to Towns. After going 23-49 last year, the Timberwolves made the playoffs as a No. 7 seed with a 46-36 record.

Towns appeared in 74 games during the regular season, but he dealt with his fair share of health issues.

A tailbone contusion kept Towns out for a Dec. 3 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. He then missed six games from Dec. 23-Jan. 3 because of the league's health-and-safety protocols. Towns rested the final regular-season game on April 10 in a matchup that meant nothing for the Timberwolves' playoff standing.

Towns didn't miss a game in his first three NBA seasons and played in 77 games in 2018-19, but injuries have hampered him a bit more in recent years, as he played in only 35 games in 2019-20 and 50 games the following year.

The 26-year-old's health is of the utmost importance with regard to the Timberwolves' continued growth as a team, and the hope is that the PRP injections will have him ready to go for the 2022-23 campaign.