Warriors' Draymond Green Agrees to Multiyear Contract with Turner Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has agreed to an exclusive, multiyear contract with Turner Sports, according to a WarnerMedia press release.

Green will appear on TNT’s Inside the NBA and take part in "additional content initiatives throughout the Turner Sports and Bleacher Report portfolio," per the release.

The former Michigan State star has played all 10 of his NBA seasons with the Warriors. He's a three-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion, two-time All-NBA team member and six-time All-NBA Defensive Team honoree.

The NBA's 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year also won Olympic gold with Team USA at the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Summer Games.

This will not be Green's first foray with Turner Sports, as he's contributed to Inside the NBA as a guest analyst and provided commentary on The Arena.

He also started a new B/R series entitled Chips with Draymond Green, which notably included an episode featuring an interview with ex-Warriors teammate Kevin Durant.

Green has also spoken with Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Chicago Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan.

According to the release, Green will make his post-deal debut with Inside the NBA following his team's home game with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Note: Bleacher Report and Turner Sports are both WarnerMedia companies.