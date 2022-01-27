NFL Coach on Josh Allen: Bills to Have 'More Ups and Downs' as Contract Affects Team

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Josh Allen had an incredible playoff run even though the Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the divisional round, but not everyone is convinced the quarterback will have consistent success in the NFL.

"You're going to have more ups and downs with Allen once his contract affects the talent around him," an offensive coach told Mike Sando of The Athletic.

In a ranking of Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, the coach put the Bills star last.

One concern could be the potential loss of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who is reportedly the favorite to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Allen in August signed a six-year, $258 million contract extension, which could lead to salary-cap issues for the Bills. Pass-catchers Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie will be free agents this offseason, while Cole Beasley and Dawson Knox have one more year under team control.

Buffalo might also struggle to keep together a defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL in both points and yards allowed.

Allen produced a 149.0 quarterback rating across two playoff games, throwing nine touchdown passes with zero interceptions, but some expect him to decline when he has less help.