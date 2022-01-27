Bengals' Joe Burrow Compared to Brady, Manning, Brees, Montana by NFL Evaluator

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow has continued to impress in his second season in the NFL, drawing comparisons to some of the best quarterbacks of all time.

"What Burrow is doing with that offensive line is impressive," a long-time NFL evaluator told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "His eyes are so quick. He sees it like Brady, Peyton, Brees at their primes. It is almost like Joe Montana, seeing it that quick and delivering it accurately."

Sando asked NFL personnel to rank Burrow, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert as the best young quarterback of the group. Burrow earned four of seven first-place votes, including from the person who likened him to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning among others.

The lofty praise might be excessive, but the 2020 No. 1 overall pick does have the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game one year after finishing 4-11-1. Burrow totaled 4,611 passing yards and 34 touchdowns in 16 games this season, leading the NFL with a 70.4 completion percentage and 8.9 yards per attempt.

His 108.3 passer rating was second in the NFL behind only MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers.

If Burrow continues to improve, he could have a similar career to the Hall of Famers and future Hall of Famers mentioned.