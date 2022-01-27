Super Bowl Champion Fred Robbins' Home Burned Down in Fire; Friends Set Up GoFundMe

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The friends and family of former NFL defensive tackle Fred Robbins have set up a GoFundMe in his name after the one-time Super Bowl champion lost his Gulf Breeze, Florida, home in a fire this week.

According to Colin Warren-Hicks of the Pensacola News Journal, the GoFundMe was created by members of the Robbins family, as well as family friend Madrina Ciano.

Ciano said Robbins, his wife, Tia, and their children lost nearly all of their possessions in the fire aside from Tia's wedding ring and Fred's Super Bowl ring.

Ciano added: "I don't care if you're a Super Bowl champ or you're affluent, this is a lot to bounce back from and there will be a lot of immediate needs. So my intent for the fund was to allow them cash flow to meet those needs as they occurred."

Per Warren-Hicks, Fred and Tia Robbins are well known for their charitable contributions in the Pensacola, Florida, area, specifically through their Mr. Robbins Neighborhood mentorship program.

The 44-year-old Robbins, who is originally from Pensacola, spent 12 seasons in the NFL from 2000 to 2011 with the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and St. Louis Rams.

Robbins recorded 35.5 sacks in 180 career regular-season games, and he was a starter for the Giants team that beat the previously undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII to conclude the 2007 season.

Those who want to contribute to the Robbins family GoFundMe can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/robbins-family-friends-fire-relief-fund.

As of this writing, nearly $27,000 of the $100,000 goal has been reached.